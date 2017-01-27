Home WORLD UPDATE: Trump Says Britain Easier To Deal With Than EU
0

UPDATE: Trump Says Britain Easier To Deal With Than EU

(AP) – President Donald Trump says his experience as a businessman dealing with Europe was “very, very tough,” and “a very bad experience,” while dealing with Britain was far smoother.  He says that’s why he thinks Britain’s exit from the European Union will be “a fantastic thing for the United Kingdom.”

Trump says he expects to get along well with May because they both enjoy being around other people. He quipped: “I’m not as brash as you might think.”  May says they share a political approach of putting “the interests of ordinary people right up there center-stage.”

