UPDATE: Trump Says Court Fight Over Ban Could Go To Supreme Court

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the court fight over his refugee and immigration executive order could end up in the Supreme Court. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump says he’s going to take his fight to uphold the directive “through the system.” Still, he says he hopes the measure doesn’t have to go to the high court because he believes it is “common sense.”

Trump’s order paused the entire U.S. refugee program and banned entries to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries. Over the weekend, Seattle U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily blocked the order, sparking harsh criticism from the president of both the judge and his decision.