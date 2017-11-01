Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Trump Says Democrats Are Partly To Blame For Their Own Hacking
(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump says that the Democratic National Committee was “totally open to be hacked” and argues that if Russian hackers had gotten anything on him they “would have released it.”  At Wednesday’s news conference, Trump took questions about the role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups. The intelligence community says the interference was intended to help the Republican defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump said the Democratic National Committee could have “had hacking defense.” He praised his future chief of staff Reince Preibus, saying he ordered such a defense at the Republican National Committee.  Trump also said that “hacking is bad,” but added “look at what we learned from that hacking.”

