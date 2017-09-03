UPDATE: Trump Says Health Bill iIs ‘coming along great’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says that contrary to some media reports, plans to overhaul health care are “coming along great.” Trump tweets that, “Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture.”

The White House and Republican leaders are facing a party badly divided over the high-stakes overhaul campaign. Opposition comes from conservatives like Sen. Rand Paul who say the party should simply repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law. Conservative lawmakers and allied outside groups claim the bill takes too timid a whack at Obama’s law. Numerous GOP centrists and governors are antagonistic, worried their states could lose Medicaid payments and face higher costs for hospitals.