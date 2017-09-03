Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Trump Says Health Bill iIs ‘coming along great’
UPDATE: Trump Says Health Bill iIs ‘coming along great’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

UPDATE: Trump Says Health Bill iIs ‘coming along great’

0
0
Donald Trump
now viewing

UPDATE: Trump Says Health Bill iIs ‘coming along great’

mission cisd mission texas
now playing

Mission Police Moving Toward Forming In-House Police Force

CRIME
now playing

Con Artists Prey On Immigrants Fearing A Trump Crackdown

Healthcare_reform
now playing

UPDATE: GOP's Health Overhaul Clears 2nd Committee

lyft
now playing

Valley Residents Can Now Call Lyft If They Need A Lift

TREE FALLS ON CAR KILLING 2 IN MICHIGAN
now playing

2 Killed When Tree Slams Car In Strong Winds

GuatemalA Fire
now playing

UPDATE: At Least 31 Dead After Fire Ravages Youth Shelter In Guatemala

BORDER PATROL GENERIC
now playing

February Marks Fewest Arrests At Border In Recent Years

Gen. Joseph Votel
now playing

General Says No Bad Decisions In Yemen Raid, Probe Is Over

JULIAN ASSANGE
now playing

WikiLeaks: We'll Work With Tech Firms To Defeat CIA Hacking

Shannon Miles SHOT DEPUTY GOFORTH AT HOUSTON GAS STATION
now playing

Man Found Competent For Trial In Deputy's Death

(AP) – President Donald Trump says that contrary to some media reports, plans to overhaul health care are “coming along great.”  Trump tweets that, “Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture.”

The White House and Republican leaders are facing a party badly divided over the high-stakes overhaul campaign. Opposition comes from conservatives like Sen. Rand Paul who say the party should simply repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.  Conservative lawmakers and allied outside groups claim the bill takes too timid a whack at Obama’s law. Numerous GOP centrists and governors are antagonistic, worried their states could lose Medicaid payments and face higher costs for hospitals.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud
  2. UPDATE: GOP’s Health Overhaul Clears 2nd Committee
  3. Texas Lawmakers Push ‘fetal remains’ Bill Despite Court Case
  4. NBC Chief To Trump: We Won’t Be Intimidated
Related Posts
CRIME

Con Artists Prey On Immigrants Fearing A Trump Crackdown

jsalinas 0
Healthcare_reform

UPDATE: GOP’s Health Overhaul Clears 2nd Committee

jsalinas 0
lyft

Valley Residents Can Now Call Lyft If They Need A Lift

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video