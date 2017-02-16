UPDATE: Trump Says Not Aware Of Any Contacts With Russia

(AP) – President Donald Trump says “nobody that I know of” on his campaign staff contacted Russian officials. Trump initially did not provide a straight yes or no answer on whether or not anyone on his staff had made those contacts. When pressed by reporters at a Thursday news conference, he said he wasn’t aware of any. He repeatedly denied having links with Russia, a claim he deemed “fake news.”

Trump asked for the resignation of Michael Flynn after the national security adviser misled the vice president about his conversations with a Russian official. Flynn admitted that he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Trump said Thursday that he did not order that conversation, but he “would have directed” him to have that conversation had he known.