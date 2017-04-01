UPDATE: Turkey Says It Knows Identity Of Shooter

(AP) – Turkey’s foreign minister says authorities have identified the gunman who opened fire on an Istanbul nightclub, killing 39 people and wounding dozens of others on New Year’s. But he hasn’t given any details about the man who’s still at large. Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish police have detained 20 suspected Islamic State group militants who are believed to be linked to the attack. The report says the suspects, including 11 women, are believed to have lived with the attacker. IS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded nearly 70 people.

Meanwhile President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) addressed his country for the first time since the nightclub attack, saying that Turkey won’t surrender to terrorists or become divided. Police in Istanbul have set up checkpoints and are checking vehicles across the city as security levels remained high after the New Year’s nightclub attack.