UPDATE: Two Foreign Nationals Detained

(AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained two foreign nationals at Istanbul’s main airport on suspicion of links to the deadly nightclub attack. Anadolu Agency said the two were taken into custody on Tuesday at the international flights terminal at Ataturk Airport. No information on their nationalities was available. It said police checked the pair’s cell phones and luggage before they were taken away to Istanbul’s main police headquarters.

Meanwhile the private Dogan news agency said airports and border crossings were put on high alert and that anyone resembling the wanted gunman was being stopped and questioned by police.