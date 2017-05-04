Home WORLD UPDATE: US Ambassador Says Administration May Take Action
UPDATE: US Ambassador Says Administration May Take Action
WORLD
0

UPDATE: US Ambassador Says Administration May Take Action

0
0
Ambassador Nikki Haley
now viewing

UPDATE: US Ambassador Says Administration May Take Action

zika virus-2
now playing

Follow-Up Test Debunks McAllen Zika Case

CHURCH VAN TRUCK IN TEXAS
now playing

Sole Survivor Of Texas Minibus Crash Leaves Hospital

MEXICAN POLICE
now playing

Mexico Says Corrupt Cop Obstructed Drug Cartel Probe

SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK
now playing

International Donors Pledge $6 Billion In Syria Aid

BARRY MANILOW
now playing

Barry Manilow Says He Kept His Sexuality Secret For 'fans'

010205-F-1631A-001
now playing

Fighter Jet Has Close Call With Homes In Crash

DONALD TRUMP AND KING ABDULLA
now playing

Trump Says Syria Attack 'crossed a lot of lines'

SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK
now playing

UPDATE: Death Toll In Syria Chemical Attack Rises To 86

DONALD TRUMP-2
now playing

Trump Decries Chemical Attack In Syria

Healthcare_reform
now playing

White House, Lawmakers Adrift Over Reviving Health Bill

(AP) – The U.S. envoy to the U.N. has warned that the Trump administration may take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear “all the hallmarks” of President Bashar Assad’s government if the U.N. Security Council fails to act.  Ambassador Nikki Haley urged the council at an emergency meeting Wednesday to immediately approve a draft resolution sponsored by the U.S., Britain and France that condemns and threatens consequences for the use of chemical weapons.

Holding up photos of victims of a suspected chemical weapons attack the day before that killed dozens of people, she accused Russia of blocking action.  She said Moscow had closed its eyes to the “barbarity” of previous chemical attacks by vetoing a resolution in late February that would have imposed sanctions on those responsible.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, opposed the draft resolution, saying it was based on information from “discredited” groups.  Haley ended her remarks by warning that “when the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says Syria Attack ‘crossed a lot of lines’
  2. US Official: Attack A ‘war crime’ If Proven True
  3. Trump Decries Chemical Attack In Syria
  4. Pope Francis Salls Syria Attack ‘Unacceptable’
Related Posts
MEXICAN POLICE

Mexico Says Corrupt Cop Obstructed Drug Cartel Probe

jsalinas 0
SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK

International Donors Pledge $6 Billion In Syria Aid

jsalinas 0
SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK

UPDATE: Death Toll In Syria Chemical Attack Rises To 86

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video