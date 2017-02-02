UPDATE: US: Trump ‘unbelievably disappointed’ In Australia Deal

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump is “unbelievably disappointed” that the Obama administration agreed to a deal with Australia to allow mostly Muslim refugees to be resettled in the U.S. Still, spokesman Sean Spicer suggested Trump will allow the deal to go forward. He says any refugees who come to the U.S. as part of the deal will go through “extreme vetting.”

Trump expressed his anger over the deal in a recent phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Asked Thursday about continuing the deal, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”