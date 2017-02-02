Home NATIONAL UPDATE: US: Trump ‘unbelievably disappointed’ In Australia Deal
UPDATE: US: Trump ‘unbelievably disappointed’ In Australia Deal
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

UPDATE: US: Trump ‘unbelievably disappointed’ In Australia Deal

0
0
DONALD TRUMP-2
now viewing

UPDATE: US: Trump ‘unbelievably disappointed’ In Australia Deal

GAS PRICES DROP
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week

LADY GAGA HALFTIME SHOW INTERVIEW
now playing

Lady Gaga Dedicates Her Super Bowl Concert 'for everyone'

GUN SALES
now playing

UPDATE: House GOP Aims To Scrap Obama Rule On Gun Background Checks

white-house
now playing

UPDATE: White House Says Russia Sanctions Remain

JOHN MCAIN
now playing

McCain Tries To Reassure Australia

prisonbars10
now playing

Punishment Handed Down Against McAllen Man For Child Porn Sharing

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Judge Fired After Drunken Driving Arrest

UN UNITED NATIONS ROUTED IS GROUP
now playing

UN Envoy Says IS Group Will Be Routed Soon In Iraq

Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last September
now playing

German Researchers Claim Discovery Of Nazi Sub Off Azores

e45201767fb94bd0838c2d3a1d7c983f
now playing

Trump Says Bikers Were 'with me all the way'

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump is “unbelievably disappointed” that the Obama administration agreed to a deal with Australia to allow mostly Muslim refugees to be resettled in the U.S.  Still, spokesman Sean Spicer suggested Trump will allow the deal to go forward. He says any refugees who come to the U.S. as part of the deal will go through “extreme vetting.”

Trump expressed his anger over the deal in a recent phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Asked Thursday about continuing the deal, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”

Related posts:

  1. Australian Leader Insists Deal With US Is Still Good
  2. Trump Says Bikers Were ‘with me all the way’
  3. Trump Raps Schwarzenegger At National Prayer Breakfast
  4. Red, Blue States Split Over Trump’s ‘sanctuary city’ Order
Related Posts
LADY GAGA HALFTIME SHOW INTERVIEW

Lady Gaga Dedicates Her Super Bowl Concert ‘for everyone’

jsalinas 0
GUN SALES

UPDATE: House GOP Aims To Scrap Obama Rule On Gun Background Checks

jsalinas 0
white-house

UPDATE: White House Says Russia Sanctions Remain

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video