Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Water Levels At Lake Behind Dam Keep Dropping
UPDATE: Water Levels At Lake Behind Dam Keep Dropping
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

UPDATE: Water Levels At Lake Behind Dam Keep Dropping

0
0
OROVILLE DAM
now viewing

UPDATE: Water Levels At Lake Behind Dam Keep Dropping

city of brownsville
now playing

Papers Filed For City Commission Positions In Brownsville

Zika-Pregnant Women
now playing

Cameron County Has A Cleaner Bill Of Health From Zika

Islamic State Attack On Pakistan Shrine Kills 75

BABY BIRTH IN HOSPITAL
now playing

Spanish Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Twins At Age 64

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

CELL PHONE CHARGE
now playing

Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks

NATO NAVY GENERIC
now playing

NATO To Boost Naval Presence In Black Sea

gavel
now playing

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Road-Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

GOVERNMENT HEALTH INSURANCE
now playing

GOP Lawmakers Grope For Consensus On Remaking Health Law

Barronelle Stutzman, left
now playing

Washington Court Rules Against Florist In Gay Wedding Case

(AP) – California officials say the water level at Lake Oroville is 32 feet below its dam’s damaged emergency spillway.  For a third day, the state Department of Water Resources says dump trucks and helicopters are dropping thousands of tons of rocks and sandbags to shore up the spillway at the Oroville Dam, the nation’s tallest.  It says barges and cranes are being mobilized to remove debris and sediment from a diversion pool.

The department says about 100,000 cubic feet of water was flowing from the reservoir each second, enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool.  Weather forecasts call for 2 to 4 inches of rain and snow in the foothills and mountains near the dam. But the storm was expected to drop less rain and create less runoff than drenching storms from last week.

Related posts:

  1. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up This Week
  2. US Envoy: US Supports 2-State Israel-Palestinian Solution
  3. UPDATE: A Month Into Presidency, Trump Prepares For A Campaign Rally
  4. UPDATE: Guilty Plea Involving San Bernardino Attack
Related Posts
Zika-Pregnant Women

Cameron County Has A Cleaner Bill Of Health From Zika

jsalinas 0
gavel

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Road-Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

jsalinas 0
GOVERNMENT HEALTH INSURANCE

GOP Lawmakers Grope For Consensus On Remaking Health Law

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video