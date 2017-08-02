Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Weather Service: At Least 4 Louisiana Tornadoes, 1 In Miss
UPDATE: Weather Service: At Least 4 Louisiana Tornadoes, 1 In Miss
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: Weather Service: At Least 4 Louisiana Tornadoes, 1 In Miss

0
0
APTOPIX Severe Weather
now viewing

UPDATE: Weather Service: At Least 4 Louisiana Tornadoes, 1 In Miss

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

'Sanctuary cities' Bill May Let Texas Oust Elected Officials

texting and driving
now playing

10th Valley City Passes A "Texting While Driving" Ban

Republican Sen. Konni Burton of Colleyville
now playing

Senator Responds To Trump's Vague 'destroy' Comment

abortion law generic
now playing

Pennsylvania Senate OKs 20-Week Abortion Ban; Veto Awaits

lawsuit-1
now playing

Former La Joya Housing Authority Chief Sues Over Termination

STARGARZER
now playing

Full Moon, Comet Starring In Night Sky Show This Weekend

EXECUTION FIRING SQUAD EXECUTION
now playing

Mississippi Considers Firing Squad As Method Of Execution

170203_atm_nordstrom_ivanka_31x13_1600
now playing

Trump Blasts Nordstrom For Ending Ivanka Sales

TRUMP TOWER
now playing

US Military Looking For Space In Trump Tower

IRAQI SOLDIERS
now playing

US Commander: Mosul And Raqqa Should Be Retaken In 6 months

(AP) – National Weather Service teams are out getting information about at least four tornadoes that hit Louisiana and one that hit Mississippi on Tuesday.  Meteorologist Christopher Bannan says there may have been more than four in Louisiana, but it may take a day or two to check everything out.  He says crews confirmed that at least an EF2 tornado hit eastern New Orleans, and are checking to see if it was more powerful.

A second crew is in Killian, east of Baton Rouge, where a tornado hit and headed north into Tangipahoa Parish. A third crew is near Donaldsonville, southeast of Baton Rouge. Bannon says a fourth confirmed tornado hit near Watson, northeast of Baton Rouge.  In Jackson, Mississippi, meteorologist Shannon Hefferan says a tornado hit Scott and Jasper counties.

Related posts:

  1. Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Louisiana
  2. UPDATE: Senate Confirms DeVos As Education Secretary
  3. UPDATE: Trump Asserts He Has Right To Enact Travel Ban
  4. UPDATE: Trump Blames People With ‘Wrong Intentions’ For Court Fight
Related Posts
abortion law generic

Pennsylvania Senate OKs 20-Week Abortion Ban; Veto Awaits

jsalinas 0
EXECUTION FIRING SQUAD EXECUTION

Mississippi Considers Firing Squad As Method Of Execution

jsalinas 0
170203_atm_nordstrom_ivanka_31x13_1600

Trump Blasts Nordstrom For Ending Ivanka Sales

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video