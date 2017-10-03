Home NATIONAL UPDATE: WH: Trump Didn’t Know Flynn Was To Register As Foreign Agent
UPDATE: WH: Trump Didn’t Know Flynn Was To Register As Foreign Agent
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: WH: Trump Didn’t Know Flynn Was To Register As Foreign Agent

0
0
FLYNN
now viewing

UPDATE: WH: Trump Didn’t Know Flynn Was To Register As Foreign Agent

Trump Meets With Small Business Leaders At White House
now playing

Trump Embraces Jobs Numbers He Once Scorned

Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

Attorney General Seeks Resignations Of 46 US Attorneys

SEAN SPICER UPSIDE DOWN FLAG
now playing

Trump Spokesman Wears Upside-Down Flag Pin

Ambassador Vitaly Churkin died suddenly last month
now playing

Cause Of Russian UN Ambassador's Death Won't Be Released

vaquita porpoise
now playing

Mexico's Fight For Endangered Vaquita Porpoise Turns Violent

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis To Meet With Military Leaders On Nude Photo Sharing

Russian Woman Jailed For Social Media Post Ponders Activism

Interview interrupted Small kids derail dad’s BBC chat
now playing

Interview Interrupted: Small Kids Derail Dad's BBC Chat; Watch Video

mexico-violence
now playing

6 Killed Around Mexico Resort Of Los Cabos

Catalino Guerrero
now playing

Man Gets Extension To Seek Deportation Stay

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump was not aware his national security adviser was probably going to have to register as a foreign agent for his lobbying work.  Spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday that Michael Flynn’s decision to register was a personal decision and not one for the Trump’s lawyers to determine. He dismissed questions about whether Flynn’s work as a foreign agent should have given Trump pause in naming him national security adviser, saying Flynn had “impeccable credentials.”

Lawyers for Flynn told Trump’s transition team before the inauguration that he might need to register with the Justice Department as a foreign agent because of work on behalf of Turkey.  Flynn was fired after less than a month on the job after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Trump Thanks Lawmakers For Work On Health Law
  2. Trump Spokesman Wears Upside-Down Flag Pin
  3. Cuban Imprisoned For Impersonating US Border Agent
  4. Revised Trump Travel Order Ban Subjected To New Legal Challenges
Related Posts
Trump Meets With Small Business Leaders At White House

Trump Embraces Jobs Numbers He Once Scorned

jsalinas 0
Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Seeks Resignations Of 46 US Attorneys

jsalinas 0
SEAN SPICER UPSIDE DOWN FLAG

Trump Spokesman Wears Upside-Down Flag Pin

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video