UPDATE: White House Says It Didn't Leak Hacking Report
UPDATE: White House Says It Didn't Leak Hacking Report

UPDATE: White House Says It Didn't Leak Hacking Report

(AP) – The White House says it was not the source of a report leaked to NBC on U.S. intelligence alleging Russia interfered in the presidential election.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest is pushing back against President-elect Donald Trump’s request for Congress to investigate “top secret intelligence” shared with NBC.  He notes that two days ago, Trump tweeted a “steadfast defense of the integrity” of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Earnest called Assange “the leading purveyor” of the improper release of classified material.  Earnest says Trump’s tweet “leads me to conclude that his concerns are about something other than protecting classified information.”

