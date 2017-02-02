Home NATIONAL UPDATE: White House Says Russia Sanctions Remain
(AP) – The White House says a new Treasury Department action does not mean the U.S. is easing sanctions on Russia.  Treasury had amended the sanctions former President Barack Obama slapped on Moscow in retaliation for election-related hacking to allow “certain transactions” with Russia’s Federal Security Service, or the FSB.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer called the move part of the “regular course of action.”  Some U.S. companies had expressed concern that the sanctions would limit their ability to sell electronics to Russia. The FSB has control over imports to Russia of devices with encryption technology.

Obama levied the sanctions after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia meddled in the presidential election on Trump’s behalf. Trump had frequently talked about wanting a warmer relationship with Russia, sparking concern among allies.

