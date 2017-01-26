Home NATIONAL UPDATE: White House Says Trump Wants Import Tax To Pay For The Wall
UPDATE: White House Says Trump Wants Import Tax To Pay For The Wall
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

UPDATE: White House Says Trump Wants Import Tax To Pay For The Wall

0
0
MEXICO AND ENRIQUE PENA NIETO
now viewing

UPDATE: White House Says Trump Wants Import Tax To Pay For The Wall

2017 PRESIDENTIAL IGNAUGURATION
now playing

Trump Supporter Leaves Waitress $450 Tip, Message Of Unity

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

DSHS: Pregnant Woman Contracts Zika Virus In Brownsville

MCDONALD’S SPECIAL SAUCE PROMOTION
now playing

People Hawking McDonald's Special Sauce Online For Thousands

CHILD PORN BANNER GENERIC
now playing

Marine Major In South Texas Gets 7 Years For Child Porn

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
now playing

Aide: Bush Could Be Discharged From Hospital This Weekend

GERMANY EXTENDS MILITARY TRAINING IN NORTHRE IRAQ
now playing

Germany Extends Military Training Mission In Northern Iraq

Mideast Iraq
now playing

Iraqi Troops Push Into IS-Held Villages North Of Mosul

BODY CAM FORT WORK OLICE MOTHER DAUGHTER WILLIAM MARTIN-2
now playing

UPDATE: Fort Worth Drops Charges Against Family In Video

Gambia's New President Returns To Nation As New Era Begins

NASA ROGUE TWITTER ACCOUNT
now playing

Rogue Twitter Account Has A Following

(AP) – President Donald Trump wants to pay for his proposed southern border wall by slapping a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico.  White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump has discussed the idea with congressional leaders and wants to include the measure in a comprehensive tax reform package.

Spicer spoke to reporters on Air Force One as Trump flew back from a Republican retreat in Philadelphia. He says that taxing imports from Mexico would generate $10 billion a year and “easily pay for the wall.”  Spicer says discussions are continuing with lawmakers to make sure the plan is “done right.” But he says it “clearly provides funding” for the wall.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Trump Says Cancellation Of Meeting Was A Joint Decision
  2. Trump Orders Border Wall
  3. Border Patrol Chief Out Day After Trump Border Fence Decree
  4. Trump To Address Fellow GOP At Retreat
Related Posts
2017 PRESIDENTIAL IGNAUGURATION

Trump Supporter Leaves Waitress $450 Tip, Message Of Unity

jsalinas 0
MCDONALD’S SPECIAL SAUCE PROMOTION

People Hawking McDonald’s Special Sauce Online For Thousands

jsalinas 0
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush

Aide: Bush Could Be Discharged From Hospital This Weekend

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video