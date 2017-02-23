Home NATIONAL UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference
UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference
UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference

White nationalist Richard Spencer
UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference

(AP) – White nationalist Richard Spencer says he’s been kicked out of a gathering of conservative activists.  Spencer posted a video on the internet saying he was “politely asked to leave” the Conservative Political Action Conference.  Spencer was booted shortly after being denounced by an organizer of the conference. American Conservative Union Executive Director Dan Schneider denounced the so-called alt-right as anti-Semitic, racist and sexist.

Spencer recently addressed a Washington alt-right gathering at which people were shown on video extending their arms in the Nazi salute.   Spencer spent almost an hour at CPAC talking to the media and conference attendees. He said he “coined the term” alt-right and was wearing a general admission badge.

