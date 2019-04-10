UPDATE: Willacy County Pilot Killed In Crop Duster Crash In Rural Cameron County

The owner of a Willacy County crop dusting business was the pilot who was killed when his crop duster crashed in a farm field in northwestern Cameron County Tuesday morning. 77-year-old Bernard Rowland was dusting the area when his plane went down just west of I-69-E near Orphanage Road at around 10:45.

An FAA spokesman says the plane, an Air Tractor 502, struck some power lines and caught fire just before it slammed into the ground. The FAA and the NTSB continue to investigate. The pilot was the owner of Rowland Dusters of Raymondville.