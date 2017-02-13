Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Winter Storm Blamed For Pennsylvania Man’s Death
UPDATE: Winter Storm Blamed For Pennsylvania Man’s Death
(AP) – The winter storm moving through the Northeast has caused at least one weather-related death, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.  A coroner says high winds took down a tree branch that crashed through a driver’s windshield and led to his death. Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said 22-year-old Shannon Lee Martin of Loysville died early Monday after going into cardiac arrest at a hospital outside Harrisburg.   Hall says Martin was driving near Mechanicsburg late Sunday night when the branch fell. It struck him in the chest, breaking his ribs and lacerating his heart.

The National Weather Service in State College says winds in the Harrisburg area were gusting to about 60 mph at the time Martin was struck. Traumatic injuries were considered the cause of his death at West Shore Hospital.  In Coventry, Rhode Island, police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old man. They say the driver was possibly operating a snowplow on a snow-covered road. The victim was struck just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police are withholding his identity pending notification of family.  Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, say a man clearing heavy snow off of a vehicle suffered a heart attack and was taken to a hospital. His name and condition wasn’t immediately known.

