Upper Valley Women Accused In Suburban Dallas Double Murder

Two Rio Grande Valley women remain jailed in Waco as authorities investigate the weekend killings of an elderly couple in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

McLennan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cynthia Wingate and Carmen Moreno – each of whom was driving a car registered to the male victim. Authorities say Wingate was stopped for a traffic violation as she drove south on I-35 Sunday. Moreno then pulled up behind.

Both women were then taken into custody after deputies saw blood on their clothes and found them in possession of methamphetamine, as well as the victims’ debit and credit cards.

The 29-year-old Wingate is from Mission and the 23-year-old Moreno is from Rio Grande City. The man and woman they’re accused of killing, both in their 70’s, had been stabbed to death in their Plano apartment last weekend.