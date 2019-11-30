Upper Valley Women Formally Charged In Suburban Dallas Double Murder

Two Rio Grande Valley women charged with capital murder have now been transferred to the jail in Collin County, where they’re accused of stabbing to death an elderly Plano couple.

29-year-old Cynthia Wingate and 23-year-old Carmen Moreno had been arrested in McLennan County following a traffic stop near Waco November 17th – the day after the victims were found dead in their apartment.

Investigators now believe the elderly couple were killed during a robbery, and that both suspects knew their victims.

Wingate and Moreno were arrested as they drove south on I-35. Each was driving a car registered to the male victim, and were found in possession of the victims’ social security, debit, and credit cards. Police say Wingate was also carrying an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.