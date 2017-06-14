Home NATIONAL UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting
UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting
NATIONAL
0

UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting

0
0
San Francisco Shooting
now viewing

UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting

rio grande river bridge international bridge crossings
now playing

Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings

66-year-old James Hodgkinson
now playing

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

2-year-old Laylah Washington
now playing

Toddler Shot In Head While Riding In Car Has Died

LONDON HIGH RISE TOWER SURVIVORS BEING HELPED
now playing

Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK
now playing

US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks

Ban Ki-moon
now playing

Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum

mega millions
now playing

$3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Bought In Brownsville

san francisco UPS shooting scene-2
now playing

SFPD: Four Dead, Including Gunman, In UPS Facility Shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
now playing

Hospital: Scalise In 'Critical Condition' After Surgery

gavel
now playing

Trial Underway For Donna Man In Expressway Gang Rivalry Murder

(Atlanta, GA) — UPS is acknowledging that four of its employees were involved in today’s shooting at a company facility in San Francisco.

In a statement, UPS said it couldn’t provide any information about the identities of those employees yet pending the police investigation. The company said it’s saddened and deeply concerned about the affected employees and their family members.

UPS added that the facility is a packing sortage hub and delivery center, and that 850 people are employed there. NBC Bay Area is reporting that four people were killed in the shooting, including the gunman.

Related posts:

  1. Hospital: Scalise In ‘Critical Condition’ After Surgery
  2. San Juan Man Killed In Truck Wreck Near Karnes City
  3. SFPD: Four Dead, Including Gunman, In UPS Facility Shooting
  4. Sanders Says Shooting Suspect Volunteered For His Campaign
Related Posts
66-year-old James Hodgkinson

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

jsalinas 0
2-year-old Laylah Washington

Toddler Shot In Head While Riding In Car Has Died

jsalinas 0
COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK

US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video