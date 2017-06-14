UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting

(Atlanta, GA) — UPS is acknowledging that four of its employees were involved in today’s shooting at a company facility in San Francisco.

In a statement, UPS said it couldn’t provide any information about the identities of those employees yet pending the police investigation. The company said it’s saddened and deeply concerned about the affected employees and their family members.

UPS added that the facility is a packing sortage hub and delivery center, and that 850 people are employed there. NBC Bay Area is reporting that four people were killed in the shooting, including the gunman.