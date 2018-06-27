Home NATIONAL Upset Of Democratic House Leader Points To Party Divisions
Upset Of Democratic House Leader Points To Party Divisions
NATIONAL
0

Upset Of Democratic House Leader Points To Party Divisions

0
0
GettyImages_984862974.1530069044
now viewing

Upset Of Democratic House Leader Points To Party Divisions

1530091751482
now playing

Mattis Positive On China Talks Set To Discuss North Korea

5b332ffef2df7.image
now playing

California Pot Shops Slash Prices Ahead Of New Testing Rules

download (20)
now playing

Pregnancy Center Ruling A Blow For Abortion-Rights Advocates

800 (11)
now playing

Travel Ruling Could Boost Other Immigration Suits

download (19)
now playing

GOP Immigration Bill Faces Likely Defeat In Showdown Vote

im-15576
now playing

Judge Orders Families Reunited Within 30 Days

Danny Paul Bible
now playing

Inmate Wants To Be Executed By Firing Squad Or Gas

GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration

voter fraud-1
now playing

Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley

Azar II testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington
now playing

Azar Says Can't Reunite Kids If Parents Detained

(AP) – An upset in a Democratic primary in New York has cost a top congressman his seat, bringing new attention to divisions within the national party.
Congressman Joe Crowley is the fourth-ranking House Democrat and had been considered a possible replacement for Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. But a 28-year-old liberal activist and Bernie Sanders supporter, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, defeated Crowley in Tuesday’s primary.
Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise victory in the Queens and Bronx district also exposes a generational divide among Democrats struggling with their identity in the Trump era.
In other primaries Tuesday, all three candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump won their races. They include an early Trump supporter, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, and an early Trump critic, presidential nominee turned Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney.

No related posts.

Related Posts
5b332ffef2df7.image

California Pot Shops Slash Prices Ahead Of New Testing Rules

Zack Cantu 0
download (20)

Pregnancy Center Ruling A Blow For Abortion-Rights Advocates

Zack Cantu 0
800 (11)

Travel Ruling Could Boost Other Immigration Suits

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video