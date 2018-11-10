Home NATIONAL Uptick In Social Security Checks For 2019 As Inflation Rises
Uptick In Social Security Checks For 2019 As Inflation Rises
NATIONAL
0

Uptick In Social Security Checks For 2019 As Inflation Rises

0
0
SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS
now viewing

Uptick In Social Security Checks For 2019 As Inflation Rises

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Teenage Victims Of Deadly Car Crash Identified

DONALD TRUMP AND KENYA WEST
now playing

Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch

APTOPIX Kazakhstan Russia Space Station
now playing

NASA Exploring Flying Space Station Without Crew

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now playing

McConnell, GOP Pushing 'mob behavior' Branding Of Dems

President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.
now playing

Trump 'open-minded' On Stop-And-Frisk Policing

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver

GAVEL
now playing

Judge Doesn't Extend Order Keeping Girl, 9, On Life Support

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man Outside Texas Police Station

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Crews Still Looking For 4 Missing In West Texas Floods

IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRATION GROUP CAPTURED
now playing

Border Officials Alarmed By Migrants Abandoned In The Desert

(AP) – Tens of millions of Social Security beneficiaries and other retirees can expect an increase in benefits next year as inflation edges higher.

The government announced a cost-of-living adjustment of 2.8 percent on Thursday. That would mean an extra $39 a month for the average retired worker.  Seniors count on the money to help keep pace with rising prices for health care and housing. The Social Security Administration will formally announce details later on Thursday.  By law, the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is based on a broad official measure of consumer prices.

Advocates for seniors claim the inflation index   doesn’t accurately capture costs faced by seniors, especially health care.  The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million Americans, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees.

Related posts:

  1. US Consumer Prices Up Slight 0.1 Percent In September
  2. Harlingen V-A Center Sees Health Care Improvements
  3. Official: Michael Weakening Over Eastern Georgia
  4. Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND KENYA WEST

Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch

jsalinas 0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump

McConnell, GOP Pushing ‘mob behavior’ Branding Of Dems

jsalinas 0
President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.

Trump ‘open-minded’ On Stop-And-Frisk Policing

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video