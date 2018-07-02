Home NATIONAL US Adding Air Power, Intelligence Gathering In Afghanistan
US Adding Air Power, Intelligence Gathering In Afghanistan
NATIONAL
US Adding Air Power, Intelligence Gathering In Afghanistan

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
US Adding Air Power, Intelligence Gathering In Afghanistan

(AP) – A senior U.S. commander in Afghanistan says the U.S. is shifting combat aircraft, intelligence-gathering planes and other resources to Afghanistan.  Maj. Gen. James Hecker told reporters at the Pentagon in a video teleconference from Kabul that the U.S. now has 50 percent more intelligence and reconnaissance drones in Afghanistan, compared with last year.  Hecker is commander of coalition air forces in Afghanistan.  He says the U.S. also has added A-10 attack planes and will be adding combat search-and-rescue aircraft.

Also, Hecker says the broad collection of U.S. intelligence agencies is shifting the weight of its effort toward Afghanistan, now that combat against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria is winding down.

