Home NATIONAL US Adds 235K Jobs, Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.7 Pct.
US Adds 235K Jobs, Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.7 Pct.
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US Adds 235K Jobs, Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.7 Pct.

0
0
JOBS REPORT
now viewing

US Adds 235K Jobs, Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.7 Pct.

Tom Price
now playing

Trump Administration Dismissing Congressional Budget Experts

VOLKSWAGON
now playing

VW Pleads Guilty In Emissions-Cheating Case

CDC-Flu Accident
now playing

GOP Health Bill Would Cut CDC's $1B Disease Fighting Fund

Trump-signs-executive-order-muslim-ban-550×309
now playing

Revised Trump Travel Order Ban Subjected To New Legal Challenges

Park Geun-hye
now playing

Impeached South Korean President Still In Presidential Palace.

102764037-147883227.600×400
now playing

Solid Hiring And Pay Gains Expected In February Jobs Report

Border Security
now playing

Congressman Vela Urges Rethinking Of 'Inhumane' DHS Proposal

DUSSELDORF AXE ATTACK
now playing

Several Injured In Attack At Duesseldorf Station; 2 Arrests

mission cisd mission texas
now playing

Mission Police Moving Toward Forming In-House Police Force

CRIME
now playing

Con Artists Prey On Immigrants Fearing A Trump Crackdown

(AP) – U.S. employers added a robust 235,000 jobs in February and wages rose at a healthy clip, a sign the economy remains on solid footing after nearly eight years of recovery.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate fell to a low 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent. More Americans launched job searches, lifting the proportion of Americans working or looking for work to the highest level in nearly a year.

The healthy job growth, decent pay gains and falling unemployment rate will make the Federal Reserve even more likely to raise short-term rates when it meets next week.

The job gains were boosted by 58,000 new construction jobs, the most in nearly a decade. That figure was likely boosted by unseasonably warm weather in much of the nation.

Related posts:

  1. Solid Hiring And Pay Gains Expected In February Jobs Report
  2. VW Pleads Guilty In Emissions-Cheating Case
  3. Con Artists Prey On Immigrants Fearing A Trump Crackdown
  4. NBC Chief To Trump: We Won’t Be Intimidated
Related Posts
Tom Price

Trump Administration Dismissing Congressional Budget Experts

Fred Cruz 0
VOLKSWAGON

VW Pleads Guilty In Emissions-Cheating Case

Fred Cruz 0
CDC-Flu Accident

GOP Health Bill Would Cut CDC’s $1B Disease Fighting Fund

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video