US Adds ‘Low Yield’ Nuclear Weapon To Its Submarine Arsenal

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2008 photo released by the U.S. Navy, The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming approaches Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. The Pentagon's top policy official tells The Associated Press that the United States for the first time has deployed the newest addition to its nuclear arsenal — a submarine-launched weapon that the Trump administration says will make nuclear war less likely. (Lt. Rebecca Rebarich/U.S. Navy via AP)

(AP) – The Pentagon’s top policy official tells The Associated Press that the United States for the first time has deployed the newest addition to its nuclear arsenal — a submarine-launched weapon that the Trump administration says will make nuclear war less likely. Congressional critics call the weapon a dangerous and unnecessary addition. The deployment fulfills a Pentagon promise announced two years ago this month to produce and field a so-called “low yield” warhead atop a Trident ballistic missile carried aboard strategic submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific. The stated purpose of adding this weapon is to counter Russia’s nuclear war-fighting strategy.

