NATIONAL

US Agency Vows Steps To Address COVID-19 Inequalities

By 115 views
0
Healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state's total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(AP) — The nation’s top public health agency has released a new strategy for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic’s unequal impact on minorities. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress that the disproportionately high impact of the virus on certain minority groups is not driven by genetics. Rather, it’s social conditions that make people of color more likely to be exposed to the virus and more likely to get seriously ill. The CDC is vowing better data collection on how the virus is impacting minorities. It also aims to improve testing and contact tracing for minorities. And the agency wants to diversify the public health workforce responding to the epidemic.

‘Unholy Alliance’ Of Power, Money Fueled Corruption Scheme

Previous article

Hurricane Hanna To Bring Heavy Rain, Storm Surge To South Texas

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL