US Agents Can't Effectively Track Visa Holders, Report Says
US Agents Can't Effectively Track Visa Holders, Report Says

US Agents Can’t Effectively Track Visa Holders, Report Says

(AP) – A government report says U.S. immigration agents cannot effectively track foreigners who overstay their visas because of inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General said Thursday that immigration agents and analysts need better and more integrated computer systems to check visitors’ immigration status and training on how to use them.
The report also says the U.S. has been slow to roll out a system to screen foreign visitors when they leave the U.S.
A pilot program is underway at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
