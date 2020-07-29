US Agents To Pull Back In Portland But Will Stay On Standby

Federal officers advance on retreating demonstrators after an illegal assembly was declared during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says federal agents who have been guarding the U.S. courthouse during violent protests in downtown Portland, Oregon, will begin withdrawing in the next 24 hours. But Trump administration officials said some would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city on standby.

It was not clear if the complex agreement announced Wednesday would reduce tensions on the streets of Portland, where protests have been staged nightly for more than two months.

The deal also seemed likely to further muddle the situation by adding yet another law enforcement agency to the mix – the Oregon State Police.