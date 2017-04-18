Home NATIONAL US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week
US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week
US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week

US AIRCRAFT CARRIER
US Aircraft Carrier To Reach Waters Near North Korea Next Week

(AP) – The Navy says an aircraft carrier that is intended as a show of force to North Korea will arrive in the region next week.  The USS Carl Vinson has been making its way from Singapore to the Sea of Japan since last week, making stops in Asia along the way.

Top U.S. officials have described the deployment as a message to North Korea as it conducts missile tests and may be planning a nuclear test.  The United States periodically sends aircraft carrier strike groups to waters near the Korean Peninsula to project power.

The Carl Vinson took part last month in the U.S.-South Korea war games.  The Carl Vinson is accompanied by a destroyer ship with an Aegis combat system to track and intercept missiles.

