US Allies From Korean War Meet On North Korean Nuke Threat
US Allies From Korean War Meet On North Korean Nuke Threat

US Allies From Korean War Meet On North Korean Nuke Threat

(AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson huddles Tuesday with nations that fought on America’s side in the Korean War, looking to increase economic pressure on North Korea over its nuclear weapons even as hopes rise for diplomacy.
The 20-nation gathering in Vancouver comes days after a mistaken missile alert caused panic on Hawaii, a stark reminder of the fears of conflict with the North.
The meeting is hosted by Tillerson and his Canadian counterpart, Chrystia Freeland.
It was called before the recent start of talks between North and South Korea, the first in two years. President Donald Trump has also signaled openness to talks under the right circumstances.
Officials will discuss sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomatic options.

