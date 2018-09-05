Home WORLD US Allies Lament Trump’s Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal
US Allies Lament Trump’s Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal
WORLD
0

US Allies Lament Trump’s Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal

0
0
Iran Nuclear
now viewing

US Allies Lament Trump’s Decision To Pull Out Of Iran Deal

download (26)
now playing

Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

APTOPIX_Hawaii_Volcano_17638-780×520
now playing

Volcanic Gases Prompt Door-To-Door Evacuation In Hawaii

920×920 (8)
now playing

GOP Voters In W.Va. Reject Ex-Convict For Senate

GettyImages-948190646
now playing

Pompeo In NKorea To Finalize Summit, Seek Americans' Release

51ad402788ba4f5f9d0ed56e2b3ae165
now playing

Porn Star's Lawyer Says Russian Paid Trump Attorney Cohen

5af2a8cb42529.image
now playing

German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal

DRUG BUST
now playing

McAllen Man Busted With Heroin

CHILD PORN ONLINE CHILD PORN
now playing

San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges

mike pompeo and kum jun im
now playing

Pompeo Headed To North Korea

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iran's Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.

(AP) – U.S. allies in Europe are lamenting President Donald Trump’s move to abandon the multinational nuclear deal with Iran.
Trump criticized the agreement reached by the Obama administration as “defective at its core” and declared Tuesday that by pulling out he is making the world safer.
The agreement in 2015 lifted most U.S. and international economic sanctions against Iran. In exchange, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program, making it impossible to produce a bomb and establishing rigorous inspections.
Facing renewed sanctions from the U.S., Iran’s leader ominously warned Tuesday that his country might “start enriching uranium more than before.”
Officials of Germany, France and Britain tried but failed to persuade Trump to keep the U.S. in the deal. China and Russia are also parties to the agreement.

Related posts:

  1. Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.
  2. Trump Withdraws U.S. From Iran Nuke Deal
  3. Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later
  4. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
download (26)

Suicide Bombers Strike In Kabul, 6 Wounded

Zack Cantu 0
GettyImages-948190646

Pompeo In NKorea To Finalize Summit, Seek Americans’ Release

Zack Cantu 0
5af2a8cb42529.image

German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video