Home WORLD US Ambassador Says No Question Russia Meddled In Election
US Ambassador Says No Question Russia Meddled In Election
WORLD
0

US Ambassador Says No Question Russia Meddled In Election

0
0
Nikki Haley
now viewing

US Ambassador Says No Question Russia Meddled In Election

teaching_american_civics_74866_c0-178-4710-2924_s885x516
now playing

Know Your US Constitution? More States Look To Teach It

Jared Kushner
now playing

Trump's Son-In-Law Slated To Make A Visit To Iraq Monda

Trump_China_03499.jpg-06ee4
now playing

Trump Says US Is Ready To Act Alone On North Korea

undefined
now playing

Trump Senior Adviser Jared Kushner Travels To Iraq

1024×1024
now playing

Congress Seen As Not Likely To Pass Tax Overhaul Quickly

fire investigation
now playing

Teen Arrested In Fire At Mercedes Apartment Complex

La Joya Housing Authority, Juan Jose Garza-2
now playing

Embattled La Joya Official Resigns From School Board

medicaid-fraud
now playing

Valley Woman Admits To Medicaid Fraud Scheme

austin-police-department-logo
now playing

Austin Officers Suspended For Blocking Activist Filming Them

American+Airline+MGN
now playing

Flight Attendants Still Wary Of American's New Uniforms

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says there’s no question Russia was involved in the U.S. presidential election and that the actions of the Kremlin will be addressed after the investigations are completed.
In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Ambassador Nikki Haley says Trump hasn’t told her not to criticize Russia. She says she is “beating up on Russia” over issues such as its actions in Crimea and its dispute with Ukraine.
President Donald Trump has said he believes Russian operatives hacked Democratic Party emails but that any Russian involvement in the election didn’t affect the outcome. The White House rejects any suggestion that there were connections between Trump or his staff and Russia.

Related posts:

  1. Hands Raised, Trump Aides Rush To Try To Testify On Russia
  2. Top Dem Says It’s Too Soon To Consider Immunity
  3. SKorean President Hopeful Praises Park’s Arrest
  4. Hacked New York Post App Sends Out ‘Heil President’ Alert
Related Posts
Trump_China_03499.jpg-06ee4

Trump Says US Is Ready To Act Alone On North Korea

Zack Cantu 0
missingperson5

Body Of Missing US Businessman Found In Ecuador

jsalinas 0
BREXIT

EU Foreign Chief: Defense OK Despite Brexit

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video