US Announces 15th Virus Case, This One In Texas

(AP) – Another case of the new coronavirus infection has been confirmed in a U.S. evacuee from China, this one is in Texas.

Health officials announced the case Thursday, in a person who had been evacuated from China to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. The patient in stable condition and is in isolation at a nearby hospital.

The infection was confirmed through laboratory testing on Wednesday night. This is the 15th confirmed U.S. case. Two earlier ones were found among evacuees who were flown last week from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.