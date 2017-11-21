US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

(AP) – The Trump administration is due to announce new sanctions on North Korea on Tuesday after declaring it a state sponsor of terrorism in the latest push to isolate the pariah nation.

North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist. That was a largely symbolic step as the administration already has the authority to impose virtually any sanctions it wants on Kim Jong Un’s government over its nuclear weapons development.

President Donald Trump said the Treasury Department would impose more sanctions on North Korea and “related persons” starting Tuesday. He did not say who or what would be targeted.

It is part of rolling effort of “maximum pressure” to deprive Pyongyang of funds for its nuclear and missile programs and leave it internationally isolated.