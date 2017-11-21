Home TRENDING US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation
US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation
TRENDING
WORLD
0

US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

0
0
Kim Jong Un
now viewing

US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

Ajit Pai
now playing

FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal 'net neutrality' Rules

Screen Shot 2017-11-21 at 1.49.36 PM
now playing

Scooter #POTW Nov. 21

image
now playing

Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility

GettyImages-129370803
now playing

Big Tobacco's Anti-Smoking Ads Begin After Decade Of Delay

Sexual_Misconduct_Rose_00368-636×485
now playing

'CBS This Morning' To Air For 1st Time After Rose Suspension

5a13c5cf2055f.image
now playing

His Country A Smoldering Ruin, But Assad Still In His Seat

5a13c5cf2055f.image
now playing

Iran President Says IS 'Eliminated Or Minimized'

5a0e75cf9fcc5.image
now playing

Japan's Abe Welcomes US Move On North Korea

border patrol agent patch
now playing

Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent's Death

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now playing

McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry

(AP) – The Trump administration is due to announce new sanctions on North Korea on Tuesday after declaring it a state sponsor of terrorism in the latest push to isolate the pariah nation.

North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist. That was a largely symbolic step as the administration already has the authority to impose virtually any sanctions it wants on Kim Jong Un’s government over its nuclear weapons development.

President Donald Trump said the Treasury Department would impose more sanctions on North Korea and “related persons” starting Tuesday. He did not say who or what would be targeted.

It is part of rolling effort of “maximum pressure” to deprive Pyongyang of funds for its nuclear and missile programs and leave it internationally isolated.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Ajit Pai

FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal ‘net neutrality’ Rules

Fred Cruz 0
5a13c5cf2055f.image

His Country A Smoldering Ruin, But Assad Still In His Seat

Zack Cantu 0
5a13c5cf2055f.image

Iran President Says IS ‘Eliminated Or Minimized’

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video