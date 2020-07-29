TEXAS

US Army: Over 33% Of Fort Hood Female Soldiers Reported Harassment

The U.S. Army is reporting over a third of female soldiers at Fort Hood said they were sexually harassed.

Colonel Patrick Wempe told a congressional committee today over 220 soldiers were surveyed last month to look at the Army post’s program on sexual harassment and assault. He says 86-percent reported being harassed and 87-percent reported assault. Wempe did note Fort Hood leadership needed to improve the program.

The review was done in light of claims by the family of Specialist Vanessa Guillen saying she’d suffered sexual harassment and the Army did nothing about it. Guillen disappeared in April with her body discovered earlier this month.

