Home NATIONAL US Asks Central America To Do More On Illegal Immigration
US Asks Central America To Do More On Illegal Immigration
NATIONAL
0

US Asks Central America To Do More On Illegal Immigration

0
0
5bbfba5d508da_image
now viewing

US Asks Central America To Do More On Illegal Immigration

images
now playing

Prison Worker Sentenced For Defrauding Inmate Families

https___cdn_cnn_com_cnnnext_dam_assets_181014023543-taft-texas-shooting
now playing

4 Men Killed In Shooting At Child's Birthday Party In Texas

untitled
now playing

AP Investigation: Deported Parents May Lose Kids To Adoption

trumprahmemanuel_1485387373288_2654674_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Chicago Sues Trump Administration Again Over Grants

07682ad2-8a5b-4b41-8446-a7d1f3121e9b-large16x9_AP18287335818376
now playing

Saudis Reject Threats As Stocks Plunge After Trump Comments

9514b801bbf844e3af419ed81fb93ca2-9514b801bbf844e3af419ed81fb93ca2-0
now playing

Saudi Crown Prince's Carefully Managed Rise Hides Dark Side

fca07d6231cc49f0a68ac0b7c68863cb_original
now playing

US Pastor Freed From Turkey Prays With Trump In Oval Office

KJH
now playing

Filmmaker Richard Linklater Directs Anti-Ted Cruz Web Ad

5bc1045142dfc_image
now playing

Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas

5bbfcf3f0786e_image
now playing

Crews Find 2 Of 4 Bodies Swept Away In West Texas Floods

(AP) — Vice President Mike Pence told leaders of three Central American countries on Thursday that the U.S. is ready to do more to help their economies if they make a greater effort to fight illegal immigration.
“If you do more, I’m here to say on behalf of the president of the United States and the American people, we’ll do more,” Pence said as he opened a conference at the State Department.
Pence thanked President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala and Vice President Oscar Ortiz of El Salvador for having made progress since they met for the first time last year in Miami.
But he said that over the last year alone more than 225,000 people from the three Central American countries had attempted to illegally enter the United States, accounting for more than half of all illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border.
He said while the number of arrests from El Salvador has declined, the flows from Honduras and Guatemala are up 61 percent and 75 percent, respectively.
Pence told the three leaders that the best way forward for them is to strength bonds with the United States “even as countries like China tries to expand their influence in the region.”
Washington recalled its diplomatic envoys last month from El Salvador, Panama and the Dominican Republic after those countries cut ties with Taiwan to open diplomatic relations with China.
Hernandez replied he would like more certainty about what to expect from the United States, because the funds requested by the Trump administration are less than the money allocated in previous years.
The Trump administration proposed $460 million in assistance last year, 30 percent less than what Congress approved in 2016 under President Barack Obama.
The U.S. has committed more than $2.6 billion in foreign assistance over fiscal years 2015 to 2018 in Central America. The local governments have budgets totaling $8.6 billion from 2016 to 2018.
Hernandez and the other leaders also expressed concern over the Trump administration policy to separate immigrant families at the border.
The two-day Conference On Prosperity And Security In Central America, co-hosted by Mexico, will focus on security on Friday.
___
Reach Luis Alonso Lugo at http://www.twitter.com/luisalonsolugo

No related posts.

Related Posts
untitled

AP Investigation: Deported Parents May Lose Kids To Adoption

Danny Castillon 0
trumprahmemanuel_1485387373288_2654674_ver1_0_640_360

Chicago Sues Trump Administration Again Over Grants

Danny Castillon 0
fca07d6231cc49f0a68ac0b7c68863cb_original

US Pastor Freed From Turkey Prays With Trump In Oval Office

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video