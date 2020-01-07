NATIONALTRENDINGWORLD

US Assessing Damage After Iran Missile Attack

(Washington, DC) — U.S. forces are assessing the damage at two bases targeted by Iranian missiles. The ballistic missiles targeted Al-Assad airbase in Western Iraq and a base in Erbil in northern Iraq. The Pentagon confirmed that over a dozen missiles were fired from inside Iran. There’s no word on any casualties from the attack.

The missile attack was a response to last week’s U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general. President Trump had previously vowed to respond very strongly if Iran retaliated to the airstrike.

