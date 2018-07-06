Home LOCAL US Asylum Seekers Wait Their Turn On Mexican Border
US Asylum Seekers Wait Their Turn On Mexican Border
US Asylum Seekers Wait Their Turn On Mexican Border

ASYLUM SEEKERS IMMIGRANTS
US Asylum Seekers Wait Their Turn On Mexican Border

(AP) – Lines of asylum seekers at border crossings on the U.S. border with Mexico are getting so long that some have to wait days, even weeks, to present themselves to U.S. border inspectors.

A volunteer trying to keep order in Tijuana told about 100 asylum seekers gathered Monday that the wait is about three weeks to claim asylum.  At the crossing in Hidalgo, Texas, volunteers say parents and children sleep on cardboard on the Mexican side of a bridge to the United States, waiting for U.S. authorities to signal their time has come.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says any delays are due to capacity constraints and the wait in Mexico is only temporary.

