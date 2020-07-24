US Attorney: 18 More Arrested In Portland On US Charges

(AP) – Eighteen people have been arrested this week on federal charges while protesting the presence of federal law enforcement agents in Portland, Oregon.

U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams said Friday that the charges include assaulting federal officers, arson and damaging federal property. The number of arrests doesn’t include those made early Friday, when federal agents again used tear gas against demonstrators.

A federal judge on Thursday blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers. The demonstrations have sparked confrontations between local officials and President Donald Trump over the limits of federal power.