US Blames Iran For Ukrainian Jetliner Downing, Pledges Probe

Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue team at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

(AP) – The U.S. is promising to take “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran.

Iran denies that one of its missiles hit a Ukrainian airplane that crashed near Tehran this week, killing all 176 aboard. Western leaders say the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

The crash came after Iran launched ballistic missiles on two American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of its top general in a drone strike. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the U.S. believes the plane was likely shot down by an Iranian missile