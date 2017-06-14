Home NATIONAL US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks
US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks
NATIONAL
0

US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks

0
0
COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK
now viewing

US Blames North Korea For Series Of Cyberattacks

rio grande river bridge international bridge crossings
now playing

Cartel Violence Blamed For Drop In Southbound Bridge Crossings

66-year-old James Hodgkinson
now playing

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

2-year-old Laylah Washington
now playing

Toddler Shot In Head While Riding In Car Has Died

LONDON HIGH RISE TOWER SURVIVORS BEING HELPED
now playing

Londoners Help Fire Survivors With Food, Clothes

Ban Ki-moon
now playing

Former UN Chief: Trump Causing A Global Leadership Vacuum

mega millions
now playing

$3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Bought In Brownsville

san francisco UPS shooting scene-2
now playing

SFPD: Four Dead, Including Gunman, In UPS Facility Shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
now playing

Hospital: Scalise In 'Critical Condition' After Surgery

San Francisco Shooting
now playing

UPS Releases Statement On San Francisco Shooting

gavel
now playing

Trial Underway For Donna Man In Expressway Gang Rivalry Murder

(AP) – U.S. officials are blaming the North Korean government for a series of cyberattacks dating to 2009 against media, aerospace, financial sectors and infrastructure in the United States and across the world.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning this week, saying the cyberattacks were carried out by actors within the North Korean government, known as “Hidden Cobra.”

The alert issued Tuesday says that both DHS and the FBI believe Hidden Cobra will continue to use cyber operations to advance their government’s military and strategic objectives.

Related posts:

  1. Rodman’s N. Korea Trip Off To Uncharacteristic Low-Key Start
Related Posts
66-year-old James Hodgkinson

More Information Surfaces About Illinois Shooter In Virginia Gun Attack

jsalinas 0
2-year-old Laylah Washington

Toddler Shot In Head While Riding In Car Has Died

jsalinas 0
san francisco UPS shooting scene-2

SFPD: Four Dead, Including Gunman, In UPS Facility Shooting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video