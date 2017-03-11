Home TRENDING US Bombers From Guam Conduct Exercise Over Korean Peninsula
US Bombers From Guam Conduct Exercise Over Korean Peninsula
WORLD
US Bombers From Guam Conduct Exercise Over Korean Peninsula

(AP) – Two U.S. supersonic bombers have flown over the Korean Peninsula in bombing exercises that are also a show of force against North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump’s first official visit to Asia.
A South Korean military official said Friday the B-1B bombers flown from Guam were escorted by two South Korean F-16 fighter jets during the drills Thursday at a field near the South’s eastern coast. The official did not want to be named, citing office rules.
North Korea’s state media denounced the exercise as a “surprise nuclear strike drill” and says “gangster-like U.S. imperialists” are seeking to ignite a nuclear war.
The United States has been sending its strategic assets to the region more frequently for patrols or drills as North Korea further advances its nuclear weapons program.

