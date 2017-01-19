US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya

(AP) — The Pentagon says U.S. Air Force B-2 bombers and drones have attacked a pair of Islamic State military camps in Libya. It was an effort to eliminate extremists who had escaped the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte (sert). A Pentagon spokesman says the camps were located about 28 miles southwest of the central coastal city. The strikes were carried out overnight and were authorized by President Barack Obama. It marked perhaps the final use of military force by a wartime president who intervened in Libya in 2011 as part of a coalition that ultimately toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The spokesman says the attacks were made in conjunction with the Libyan government of national accord. He did not say how many militants may have been killed. A defense official says the Pentagon believes no civilians were killed in the strikes, while “several dozen” Islamic State militants are thought to have been killed.