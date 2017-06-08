Home NATIONAL US Calls Off Search For 3 Marines Off Australia
(AP) – U.S. military officials have called off a search and rescue operation for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia while trying to land.

The U.S. Marine base Camp Butler in Japan says in a statement the rescue operation was suspended on Sunday morning. The military has launched a recovery effort instead and the missing Marines’ next of kin had been notified.

The MV-22 Osprey had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard and was conducting regularly scheduled operations on Saturday when it crashed into the water. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft were rescued.

