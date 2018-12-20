US Charges 2 Hackers With Alleged Chinese Intelligence Ties

(AP) U.S. officials on Thursday indicted two alleged Chinese hackers said to have carried out an extensive campaign on behalf of Beijing’s main intelligence agency to steal trade secrets and other information from government agencies and “a who’s who” of major corporations in the United States and nearly a dozen other nations.

It was the latest in a series of Justice Department indictments targeting Chinese cyber espionage, and coincided with an announcement by Britain blaming China’s Ministry of State Security for trade-secret pilfering affecting Western nations.

The alleged hackers, one of whom is nicknamed “Godkiller,” are accused of breaching computer networks beginning as early as 2006 in a range of industries, including aviation and space, banking and finance, biotechnology oil and gas, satellites and pharmaceuticals.

Prosecutors say they also obtained the names, Social Security numbers and other personal information of more than 100,000 Navy personnel.