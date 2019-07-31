US, China Expected To Resume Talks In September

(AP) – Trade talks between the U.S. and China are expected to resume in Washington in early September.

The White House announced the fresh round of talks on Wednesday after negotiating teams for both sides had concluded a renewed set of discussions aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says the Chinese confirmed their commitment to President Donald Trump to buy more U.S. agricultural exports, something Trump had publicly been casting doubt on.

Grisham also says the two days of meetings in Shanghai were “constructive.” The talks were the first since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume negotiations that collapsed in May. Dates for September’s talks in Washington were not announced.