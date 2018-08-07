Home WORLD US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances
US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances
US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances

PORT AU PRINCE RIOTS AND PROTESTS
US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances

(AP) – Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.  Volunteers from churches in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are among those who can’t leave, according to newspaper and television reports.

Chapin United Methodist Church in South Carolina posted online that its mission team is safe but stranded. Marcy Kenny is assimilation minister for the church and told The State newspaper that the group is hoping the unrest will abate enough for them to safely make it to the airport.

A North Carolina doctor and his son were part of another medical mission group that’s unable to leave. Shelley Collins tells WRAL-TV that her husband, James, and their son made it to an airport but can’t fly out.  The U.S. Embassy in the country is urging Americans to stay put and not try to reach the airport unless they know their flight is leaving.

