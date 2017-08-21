Home NATIONAL US Coast-To-Coast Total Eclipse Comes To An End
(AP) The first total solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. coast to coast in nearly a century has come to an end in South Carolina.

Americans across the land watched in wonder Monday as the moon blocked the sun, turning daylight into twilight.

Totality – when the sun is completely obscured by the moon – lasted just two minutes or so in each location along the narrow corridor stretching all the way across the U.S., from Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. It took about 90 minutes for total blockage to cross the country.

Two-hundred million people live within a day’s drive of Monday’s path of totality. So towns and parks along the eclipse’s main drag have welcomed monumental crowds. The last coast-to-coast eclipse was in 1918.

