Home WORLD US Combat Airlift Marks Deepening Involvement In Syria
US Combat Airlift Marks Deepening Involvement In Syria
WORLD
0

US Combat Airlift Marks Deepening Involvement In Syria

0
0
WireAP_9a931492c9b741c6a563df36b4b57dd0_12x5_1600
now viewing

US Combat Airlift Marks Deepening Involvement In Syria

sda_070214
now playing

Investigation Continues Into Toxic Chemical Spill At Brownsville Freight Company

Senate_Supreme_Court_42825
now playing

Former Colleagues, Judges To Testify For Supreme Court Pick

american+health+care+act1
now playing

Leaders Need Votes For Health Bill

3.22.1
now playing

Moment Of Silence In London

image (2)
now playing

AP Exclusive: US Probes Banking Of Ex-Trump Campaign Chief

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Texas Senate OKs Banning Some Insurance Coverage Of Abortion

PRAYERS AT MEETINGS LEGAL GAVEL COURT
now playing

Court Reviews Practice Of Prayers At Meetings

LONDON PARLIAMENT ATTACK
now playing

Five Dead In London Terror Attack

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis Calls For War Powers Authorization

city of edinburg
now playing

Edinburg Councilman To Keep Seat, Claims He Did Not Willfully Violate City Charter

(AP) – The U.S. airlift of rebel fighters into combat in northern Syria marks a further deepening of American military involvement in the war against the Islamic State group.

It also suggests the Trump administration is taking an increasingly aggressive approach to an upcoming assault on the extremists’ self-declared capital of Raqqa.

U.S. officials said Wednesday that the operation inserted an undisclosed number of Syrian Arab and Kurdish fighters behind Islamic State group lines west of Raqqa. The Americans did no fighting, but it was the first time U.S. forces had conducted such a mission in Syria. The purpose was to help launch an offensive aimed at recapturing the Tabqa dam and a nearby town and airfield.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Pentagon: US Airlifted Syria Fighters To IS Town
  2. Dozens Dead Or Missing From Airstrike In IS-held North Syria
  3. US, Allies Seek Ways To Up Pressure On Islamic State Group
  4. Mattis Calls For War Powers Authorization
Related Posts
3.22.1

Moment Of Silence In London

Zack Cantu 0
LONDON PARLIAMENT ATTACK

Five Dead In London Terror Attack

jsalinas 0
BUS CRASH IN VERONA ITALY HUNGARIAN STUDENTS

Death Toll In Hungarian Bus Crash In Italy Rises To 17

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video